Warriors' Draymond Green on NBA Analysis: 'Most People Don't Know the Game'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Draymond Green is using his downtime to offer Twitter analysis on NBA games, but the Golden State Warriors star doesn't seem to be a fan of how people discuss the sport.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday, Green explained why he believes "most people don't know the game" they're discussing:

Known for his cerebral play on the court, Green has taken a liking to offering that type of analysis since the NBA season resumed July 30. The three-time All-Star received a $50,000 fine from the league for tampering when he offered a frank assessment of Devin Booker as a guest on TNT's Inside the NBA:

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix. It's not good for him. It's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck (Barkley), but they've got to get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win because he's that kind of player."

Even after Ernie Johnson asked if he was tampering, Green didn't back down from his stance.

If nothing else, Green's ability to offer strong opinions and talk about the game with insight in a way that's easy to understand indicates he will have no problem transitioning to an analyst role after his playing career ends.