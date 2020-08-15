Champions League 2020: Updated Title Odds After End of Quarterfinals

David Ramos/Associated Press

The Champions League semifinal field is set after Lyon upset Manchester City 3-1 on Saturday behind a pair of goals from substitute Moussa Dembele. Lyon will face Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig will form the other semifinal.

Per Caesar's Palace, Bayern Munich is a -200 favorite ($200 bet to win $100) to take home the Champions League crown for the sixth time in the club's history.

PSG sits at +260 ($100 bet to win $260), and RB Leipzig (+900) and Lyon (+1500) stand as the quartet's clear underdogs.

As far as the semifinal odds are concerned, Bayern Munich is a -450 favorite to beat Lyon, while PSG is a -130 favorite to defeat RB Leipzig.

Lyon enters the semifinal on an incredible momentum high following its win over Manchester City, but the road doesn't get any easier for the Ligue 1 side, as Bayern Munich is fresh off an 8-2 quarterfinal win over Barcelona and recently finished its eighth straight season winning Germany's top league. Lyon took seventh in Ligue 1 this year.

In the other half of the bracket, PSG will look to continue its magic from the quarterfinals, when it entered the 90th minute down 1-0 to Atalanta but won 2-1 after goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

RB Leipzig has finished third in the Bundesliga table in each of the past two seasons. PSG won Ligue 1 for the third straight campaign.

Lisbon, Portugal, will be the home for the Champions League semifinals. Estadio da Luz will host the PSG vs. RP Leipzig match on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Lyon and Bayern Munich will battle in Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The semifinal victors will meet Sunday at 3 p.m. in Estadio da Luz to determine the Champions League winner.