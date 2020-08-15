Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy Says CeeDee Lamb Able to Play All 3 WR Positions

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys spent much of the offseason raving about the versatility rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb brings to the offense.

Now they might actually prove it.

New head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Saturday that Lamb has shown he can play at all three receiver spots and would also get the chance to attempt punt returns, citing the Oklahoma product's natural abilities on the field.

That assessment really shouldn't come as a surprise. Not only did Lamb excel at burning corners and blocking in the run game during his college career, but McCarthy has also been hinting at a wide range of opportunities for the rookie since draft night.

Speaking to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in late April, McCarthy raved about the possibilities Lamb gives the offense:

"He is a dynamic football player. I think the fact that he carries an alpha status, along with the ability to play what I would refer to as all four [wide receiver] positions, both inside and outside. He has the ability to move around and create favorable match-ups. He's a dynamic player with the ball in his hands, his ability to go get the football and make plays. ... We just felt like we took the best player on our board. He will be very dynamic."

In three years at Oklahoma, the wideout compiled 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns—including an average of 21.4 yards per catch in 2019.

Given the depth the Cowboys boast at wideout, it certainly makes sense to experiment with him.

Playing alongside proven professional stars like Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup will allow Lamb to take advantage of gaps in the defense while gaining early valuable experience.

"We've always played rookies in my time as a head coach early and often and by design," McCarthy told reporters. "There's a good chance that the youth of your roster is going to be playing in the most important games of the year in December."

The coach is going to try to learn as much as he can about his first-round pick in every possible way.