Monty Williams Named NBA's Coach of Seeding Games After Suns Finish 8-0

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was named the top coach of the seeding games on Saturday after leading the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The Suns entered the bubble with the slimmest of hopes of reaching the playoffs, but they nearly made it happen as they finished 10th in the Western Conference at 34-39.

Phoenix ended with the same record as the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies, but Memphis earned a spot in the play-in series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers by virtue of a tiebreaker.

