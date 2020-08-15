Monty Williams Named NBA's Coach of Seeding Games After Suns Finish 8-0

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was named the top coach of the seeding games on Saturday after leading the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The Suns entered the bubble with the slimmest of hopes of reaching the playoffs, but they nearly made it happen as they finished 10th in the Western Conference at 34-39.

Phoenix ended with the same record as the ninth-place Memphis Grizzlies, but Memphis earned a spot in the play-in series against the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers by virtue of a tiebreaker.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Dame, Booker, Luka Doncic Headline NBA's First-Team All-Bubble

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Dame, Booker, Luka Doncic Headline NBA's First-Team All-Bubble

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Wins Bubble MVP 🏆

    Lillard, Booker, Doncic, Harden and T.J. Warren make first team all-bubble

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Dame Wins Bubble MVP 🏆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    FDA Authorizes Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test Funded by NBA, NBPA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    FDA Authorizes Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test Funded by NBA, NBPA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ty Lue, Jason Kidd 'Prime Candidates' After Alvin Gentry Firing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ty Lue, Jason Kidd 'Prime Candidates' After Alvin Gentry Firing

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report