Texas A&M TE Blake Smith Tells Prospects to Go to Texas to Play with Quinn Ewers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2020

Source: 247Sports

As if things weren't bad enough for Texas A&M's football program, one of its own players used social media to tell recruits they should go to the University of Texas.   

Per 247Sports' Jaylon Thompson, Aggies tight end Blake Smith wrote the following in a since-deleted tweet after Texas landed top 2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers: "Congrats bro, business decision and if I was a WR/TE…I’d commit there with him. Just saying."

Ewers announced Friday he was going to play college football for the Longhorns starting in 2022. The move is a huge victory for the program as 247Sports has him rated as a 5-star prospect and the best player in his class. 

The most logical explanation for Smith's tweet is that he has a relationship with Ewers and was happy for his friend. Smith is an incoming freshman for Texas A&M. He played with Ewers at Southlake Carroll High School for the previous two years. 

But this is more salt in the wound for Aggies fans who, just last month, saw their football team receive one year of probation and head coach Jimbo Fisher got a six-month show-cause order due to NCAA recruiting violations. 

