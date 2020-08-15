Fantasy Football 2020: 2-Round Mock Draft, Top Team Names and League Names

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A lot goes into having a successful fantasy football season, from landing talent and value during the draft to managing weekly roster changes, playing the waiver wire and even selecting the perfect team name.

Fantasy is serious business, even if there is room for a little humor.

Here you will find a look at both sides of the equation. We'll run down the first two rounds of a mock draft—conducted using FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator—examine some of the pivotal selections and take a look at some funny and creative team names for the 2020 season.

We'll be looking at a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) draft.

2020 Fantasy Mock Draft, PPR

1.01: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

1.02: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

1.03: Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

1.04: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1.05: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

1.06: Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

1.07: Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

1.08: Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

1.09: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

1.10: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

1.11: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

1.12: Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

2.01: Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

2.02: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

2.03: Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

2.04: Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2.05: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

2.06: Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

2.07: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2.08: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

2.09: Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

2.10: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

2.11: George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

2.12: D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

The first few picks in this draft went about as one might expect. Carolina Panthers back Christian McCaffrey was the first pick, and New York Giants back Saquon Barkley was second. This is probably how almost all PPR drafts will unfold in real life, as McCaffrey is coming off a season with 2,000 scrimmage yards, while Barkley did that in 2018.

Things will start getting interesting with the third pick. As dual-threat players, running backs Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott are both options here. However, Both will be splitting time in the backfield. Kamara will share the load with fellow New Orleans Saints back Latavius Murray, while Elliott will share the Dallas Cowboys backfield with Tony Pollard.

Because of this, Saints PPR machine Michael Thomas might be the safer choice at No. 3, though he wasn't selected there in this simulation.

The first semi-surprise comes with the ninth pick, where we find Kansas City Chiefs rookie back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Rookies are risky in Round 1 because they are unproven at the pro level. Edwards-Helaire could be the second coming of McCaffrey or he could be the next Trent Richardson in terms of fantasy production. The range is extremely wide.

The good news for fantasy managers is that Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, leaving Edwards-Helaire to take over the starting role.

There's no telling how Edwards-Helaire will perform on the field, but he should see a high volume of work.

Philadelphia Eagles back Miles Sanders comes two spots after Edwards-Helaire, and it's worth noting that he is a serious breakout candidate this season. Sanders had more than 1,300 scrimmage yards while splitting time with Jordan Howard last season, and he could be an every-down back this year.

"I think you put him in, and you let him go," running backs coach Duce Staley said, per Tom Rimback of the Bucks County Courier Times.

Sanders is a great player to gamble on in the middle of Round 1.

Joe Mixon and Julio Jones kick off Round 2, and both players are viable first-round options. Kenyan Drake, Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler are relatively safe second-round targets because of their projected workloads. All three backs are scheduled to be starters, though Chubb could lose a little fantasy value because of Kareem Hunt's presence—particularly in PPR.

If Hunt weren't on the Cleveland Browns roster, Chubb would be a surefire first-rounder.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the two tight ends to go in the second round, which isn't surprising. They both recently received hefty new contract extensions and serve as the No. 1 receiving options for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

Team Names for 2020

What's Up, Mahomes

You Mad, Burrow?

Tua to Tango

Baskin Dobbins

Barkley Up the Wrong Tree

Judge Jeudy

Golden Tate Warriors

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Hooked on a Thielen

Vaughn With the Win

Dak to the Future

You Like That?

Game of Jones

3rd Down for Watt

Aaron It Out

Baby Got Dak

Roethlisbergers With Cheese

Tua Legit to Quit

Deshaun of the Dead

From Wentz We Came

Tompa Bay

The Gronkaneers

Zeke and Destroy

Dalvin and the Chipmunks

Country Road, Take Mahomes

League Names