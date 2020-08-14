Jorge Masvidal, Kenny Omega, Bellas, Tyson Fury and More Fight in UFC 4 Game

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 15, 2020

Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal won in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The UFC's biggest stars took part in a fight card Friday that featured plenty of punches but zero pain. 

Athletes and celebrities instead picked up their controllers for a virtual fight on EA Sports' UFC 4 with the matches shown on ESPN2. It'll probably be the only time actor Idris Elba considers entering the Octagon against Tyson Fury or comedian Hannibal Buress lands a few shots on Max Holloway. 

Here are the winners and losers from the virtual card's six events. 

         

UFC 4 Virtual Fight Card Live Results

Ethan Payne def. Spice Adams via KO

Nikki Bella def. Brie Bella via KO

Lirik def. Kenny Omega via KO

Max Holloway def. Hannibal Buress via KO

Jorge Masvidal def. Action Bronson via KO

Tyson Fury def. Idris Elba via KO

Every bout Friday ended with a knockout. Holloway and Masvidal achieved theirs by using themselves as their fighters, which almost seems unfair. 

In the main event, Fury chose to use Cain Velasquez, while Elba went with Francis Ngannou. The two didn't even make it out of the first round before Fury had Velasquez on top of Ngannou and pounding his opponent into the mat. 

Even still, it's a much better outcome than what could've happened if Elba and Fury decided to throw down for real. 

