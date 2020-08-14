Report: Quique Setien Fired as Barcelona Manager After UCL Loss to Bayern Munich

Rafael Marchante/Associated Press

Barcelona reportedly have chosen to fire manager Quique Setien following the club's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday, per Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports.

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, went 16-4-5 leading Barcelona, who finished second to Real Madrid in La Liga this season. The 61-year-old has been a manager for 20 years and most recently led Real Betis from 2017-2019.

Setien acknowledged that he may no longer lead Barcelona in a post-match conversation with reporters, per Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports:

"You have to think always that the future will be better, that you can improve the image we showed today, above all thinking of the future. I think that right now it's too soon to be talking about whether I stay at the club or not. The reality is that it doesn't depend on me. It's worth all of us working out what's important and considering a wide range of things which correspond to a defeat of this importance and which is so painful."

The score was tied at one after seven minutes, but Bayern scored three goals in a 10-minute stretch to take a 4-1 lead in the 31st minute. Luis Suarez got one back to pull Barcelona within 4-2, but Bayern Munich closed with four goals, including three in the final eight minutes before added time.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho each scored twice for Bayern Munich, who will play either Manchester City or Lyon in the semifinals.