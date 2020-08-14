Report: Quique Setien Fired as Barcelona Manager After UCL Loss to Bayern Munich

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 14, 2020

Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien watches from the sideline during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)
Rafael Marchante/Associated Press

Barcelona reportedly have chosen to fire manager Quique Setien following the club's 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday, per Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports. 

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde in January, went 16-4-5 leading Barcelona, who finished second to Real Madrid in La Liga this season. The 61-year-old has been a manager for 20 years and most recently led Real Betis from 2017-2019.

Setien acknowledged that he may no longer lead Barcelona in a post-match conversation with reporters, per Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports:

"You have to think always that the future will be better, that you can improve the image we showed today, above all thinking of the future. I think that right now it's too soon to be talking about whether I stay at the club or not. The reality is that it doesn't depend on me. It's worth all of us working out what's important and considering a wide range of things which correspond to a defeat of this importance and which is so painful."

The score was tied at one after seven minutes, but Bayern scored three goals in a 10-minute stretch to take a 4-1 lead in the 31st minute. Luis Suarez got one back to pull Barcelona within 4-2, but Bayern Munich closed with four goals, including three in the final eight minutes before added time.

Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho each scored twice for Bayern Munich, who will play either Manchester City or Lyon in the semifinals.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    'Announcements will be made' - Barcelona president Bartomeu hints at changes after Bayern humiliation

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    'Announcements will be made' - Barcelona president Bartomeu hints at changes after Bayern humiliation

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Pochettino Barca's Main Target to Replace Setien

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Pochettino Barca's Main Target to Replace Setien

    Kathryn Batte
    via Mail Online

    9 of Suarez's 24 Passes Came from Kick-Off

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    9 of Suarez's 24 Passes Came from Kick-Off

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Odds on Messi's Next Club

    Man City, Inter, Juve and PSG head the betting if Leo leaves Barca after 8-2 UCL defeat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Odds on Messi's Next Club

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard