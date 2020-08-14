AP Confirms CFB Rankings Poll Will Be Released Aug. 24 Despite Postponements

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 14, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Associated Press plans to run its weekly Top 25 college football poll even though numerous FBS conferences have announced they will postpone their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per the AP's Ralph D. Russo.

The preseason poll will be published Aug. 24 and include all Division I teams, including those in conferences that have opted against playing football this fall. Voters will not include those teams in subsequent polls, however.

The AP also plans to reveal its preseason All-America team Aug. 25.

           

