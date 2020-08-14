Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic Make Weight for Trilogy Fight in UFC 252 Main Event

John Locher/Associated Press

Both Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic made weight Friday for their UFC Heavyweight Championship match at UFC 252 on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Cormier weighed in at 236 pounds, while Miocic tipped the scales at 233 pounds.

The main event bout at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas will mark the third fight between Cormier and Miocic. Cormier beat Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title at UFC 226, but Miocic won it back from Cormier at UFC 241 last August.

UFC President Dana White has said the winner of Cormier vs. Miocic III will determine the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. The 41-year-old Cormier has announced that this will be his final fight.

Cormier owns a career record of 22-2 with one no-contest. He has held both the UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight titles, and his only losses have come at the hands of Miocic and Jon Jones.

Miocic, 37, is 19-3 with losses to Cormier, Junior dos Santos and Stefan Struve. The loss to Cormier at UFC 226 is his only defeat in his past eight outings.

Cormier won the first fight by knockout, and Miocic returned the favor with a knockout of his own in the rematch. Miocic is the top-ranked heavyweight in the UFC, while Cormier is No. 2.

The matchup presents an intriguing clash of styles since Miocic has a five-inch height advantage, while Cormier is stockier and excels in the ground game thanks to his impressive amateur wrestling resume.

If Cormier wins the final fight of the trilogy and follows through with his plan to retire, he will join an exclusive group of fighters to retire on top as a champion.