Patriots' Bill Belichick Says Rookies in 'Deep Water'; 'Going to Get Rougher'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Friday that NFL rookies are in "deep water" as they attempt to prepare for the 2020 season after offseason team activities were moved to a virtual format and the preseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Turbulent water," Belichick told reporters. "And it's going to get rougher."

The Patriots welcomed a 10-player draft class in April, led by a pair of second-round picks in safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche, and they also signed 15 players as undrafted free agents.

Earning a berth on the Pats' final roster could prove difficult for the prospects selected in the later rounds and the post-draft signings with such a limited opportunity to prove themselves.

Depth players typically see extensive playing time throughout the exhibition schedule, especially in the first and last games when starters' snaps are limited or nonexistent.

Belichick explained he's already started to see progress from the incoming players but that the next week to 10 days will determine how close each rookie is to making a true NFL impact.

"I think they're just trying to keep their head above water and swim or paddle in the right direction, knowing that they're not really able to keep up, but they're doing the best they can," he said. "They're way, way ahead of where they were a week ago, two weeks ago, a month ago, two months ago. A lot of progress there, but a long way to go."

The Patriots are in a period of transition after several high-profile offseason departures, including longtime quarterback Tom Brady along with defenders Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton.

How many of the team's young players are ready to step in to fill those crucial voids is New England's key question in the coming weeks. Most notably, is second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham the heir apparent to Brady or will the Pats opt instead for veteran Cam Newton under center.

New England is scheduled to kick off the regular season Sept. 13 when it hosts the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.