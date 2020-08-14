Gregg Popovich Jokes Spurs' 22-Year Playoff Streak Ending Is 'Fake News'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2020

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was feeling presidential Thursday.

"That's fake news," he said when discussing the Spurs' playoff streak ending, per Mark Medina of USA Today. "That's total fake news! Lots of guys have been telling me the streak hasn't ended! I talk to people all the time. They call me. They tell me, 'Pop, the streak didn’t end! It didn't end!'"

You don't exactly have to be a political expert to know who Popovich was mocking with his comments.

The Spurs coach has never hesitated to criticize the sitting president, whether it is for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, being a poor leader in general or more.

On the basketball court, the Spurs will not be in the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign. They were officially eliminated from the postseason race when the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

It is a testament to Popovich's brilliance that he made the playoffs so many times in different eras with the likes of David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and others.

He won five championships during that span, and it is far from fake news to call him one of the best coaches in NBA history.

