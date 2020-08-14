Watch Dodgers' Mookie Betts Tie MLB Record with 6th Career 3-HR Game

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts recorded his sixth career three-homer game Thursday against the San Diego Padres, tying a record held by Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa, per MLB Stats.

Betts took Chris Paddack deep in the second before doing the same against Luis Perdomo in the fourth and fifth innings. He finished the evening 4-for-4 with three homers, a single, four runs and five RBI. The 2018 American League MVP is now batting .319 with seven homers and 15 RBI.

The performance marked Betts' 17th multi-homer game and his first as a Dodger since joining the team from the Boston Red Sox this offseason via trade.

Betts should have plenty of time to hold the three-homer single-game record all to himself. He's already hit that mark in far fewer games than Mize and Sosa, per ESPN Stats & Info:

The 27-year-old is only in his seventh MLB season and just signed a contract that could keep him in Dodger blue through 2032.

The right fielder hit half the Dodgers' home runs on the night, with Corey Seager, Austin Barnes and A.J. Pollock also going yard.

L.A. moved to 13-7 on the year after winning 11-2, splitting a four-game home series with San Diego.