Devin Booker 'Big Brooklyn Nets Fan' Ahead of Playoff-Deciding Clash vs. Blazers

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns did everything they could during the NBA's restart to reach the postseason, going a perfect 8-0 in eye-popping fashion.

Now, it's up to the Brooklyn Nets to finish the job for them.

The Nets must defeat the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in order for Phoenix to earn a play-in playoff berth. That means the Suns will be cheering loudly for their Brooklyn colleagues inside the NBA bubble.

Phoenix star Devin Booker said he even called Nets guard Tyler Johnson to encourage him to "give it his all."

Suns coach Monty Williams said the team will have a watch party for the game at their hotel as well.

If the bubble didn't have an AAU/NCAA tournament feel already, Thursday night will make it feel as much like amateur play as anything.

Of course, the stakes will be much higher.