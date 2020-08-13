Raptors' Adrian Griffin Responds to Allegations of Abuse from Ex-Wife Audrey

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game while leading the team after head coach Nick Nurse stepped down for a the night to let Griffin coach against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Audrey Griffin, the former wife of Toronto Raptors assistant coach, Adrian Griffin, accused him Thursday of choking and abusing her on multiple occasions: 

Griffin responded with a statement saying he "vehemently" denied the accusations:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

