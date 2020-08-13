Top Winners and Losers After Thursday's Champions League Quarter-Finals Results

Lluis Gene/Associated Press

Tyler Adams' first-career goal for RB Leipzig produced one of the most memorable moments in the German club's history.

The U.S. Men's National Team midfielder scored on a deflected shot in the 88th minute to hand RB Leipzig a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and sent the club into its first-ever semifinal appearance.

Adams' goal finished off a terrific front-to-back performance from Julian Nagelsmann's side, whose only flaw Thursday night was a penalty concession in the 70th minute.

Atletico Madrid's attack was stymied for most of the 90 minutes thanks to the play of Dayot Upamecano, whose stock on the international level continues to rise.

Winners and Losers from RB Leipzig-Atletico Madrid

Winner: Dayot Upamecano

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Upamecano did not put himself on the score sheet, but he was RB Leipzig's most important player Thursday night.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was all over the pitch in the first half. He won 100 percent of his take-ons and tackles and put all of his shots on target in the first 45 minutes, per WhoScored:

Upamecano finished with five clearances, three interceptions and a pair of tackles. He also shut down Diego Costa's influence on the contest.

Costa was limited to 29 touches and failed to fire a single shot during his 71-minute shift.

If RB Leipzig has aspirations of winning the tournament, Upamecano has to continue to be massive in the middle of defense.

His next task will be silencing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the center of the Paris Saint-Germain attack Tuesday.

Winner: Tyler Adams

Adams netted arguably the most important goal scored by an American player in a European club competition.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Adams' 88th-minute game-winner was the first tally from an American in the UCL quarterfinals or later:

Adams became the fourth American to score in the UCL knockout phase. Christian Pulisic, Jermaine Jones and DaMarcus Beasley all scored in the round of 16, per TruMedia Sports' Paul Carr:

The 21-year-old native of New York only started 10 games in the Bundesliga season for RB Leipzig because of injuries and the form of others.

He deserves full credit for taking advantage of his opportunity to earn a moment that will live forever in his club's history.

Adams' tally will likely eclipse Clint Dempsey's round-of-16 goal for Fulham against Juventus in the 2010 UEFA Europa League as the most memorable goal from an American abroad.

Losers: Atletico Madrid's Forwards

Atleti's starting forwards failed to make any mark on the contest.

Costa struggled to break down the Upamecano-led defense over 71 minutes and was left isolated up top when his teammates were forced back to defend RB Leipzig's advances.

Marcos Llorente was equally as inefficient, as he made one more touch than Costa and failed to fire a shot at the Leipzig net.

Llorente was on the field for the full 90 minutes, but he took an immediate back seat to Joao Felix after the Portuguese player entered in the 57th minute.

Felix's introduction was the only attacking move that worked for the Spanish outfit. He earned and converted a penalty kick to level the contest.

Even the change Diego Simeone made to improve his forward line failed, as Alvaro Morata's impact was limited after he came on for Costa.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from WhoScored.