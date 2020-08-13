Joe Harris Contract Is Nets' Top Priority in Free Agency, GM Sean Marks Says

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says re-signing sharpshooter Joe Harris is "priority No. 1."

"It's that simple," Marks told YES Network on Thursday (h/t Nets Daily). "Joe, I think we've talked about plenty of times. We're obviously very proud of where Joe has come from. And where he is today. And he still continues to get better. Still wants to work on his craft."

Harris is in line for a major raise, as ESPN's Bobby Marks noted:

He has also indicated he'd like to return to the Nets.

"Definitely! Why wouldn't you?" Harris said in February when asked if he'd like to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving next season, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "Obviously those are guys who I've gotten close with now that I've been with them this past year. They're obviously incredible players. You see what they're able to do when they are healthy and playing. I don't think there's anybody in the NBA who wouldn't want to play with those guys."

Harris, 28, has developed into one of the NBA's best shooters and an important wing scorer for the Nets, averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three.

He's also posted 20 or more points in three of his last four games in the Orlando bubble.

Suffice to say, Harris should have quite a healthy market come free agency this offseason. In the modern NBA, consistent three-point shooters are a valuable commodity. Keeping Harris to pair with Durant, Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen will be crucial for the Nets' title hopes.