Tom Brady 'The Least of My Worries Right Now,' Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Says

Tom Brady has to transition to a new team and a new coaching staff after 20 years with the New England Patriots, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says it hasn't been a problem.

"He's the least of my worries right now," Arians said of Brady, per James Palmer of NFL Network. "He's right where he needs to be."

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers this offseason, hoping to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

The 43-year-old clearly knows what he is doing on a football field with a resume that includes six Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections. However, there is still a challenge that comes with changing teams, including learning a new playbook and developing chemistry with new teammates.

This is even tougher with the coronavirus pandemic preventing a normal offseason, with closed facilities and no preseason games.

Hall of Famer Brett Favre recently discussed the challenges for Brady.

"For a guy like Tom Brady, you've got to be scratching your head," Favre said, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today. "Of all the times to change teams, he's gotta be saying, 'How am I going to get the chemistry I'm wanting to have with the guys, with my new [teammates]?' with everything that's limiting getting ready for a season."

Despite the question marks, Arians thinks Brady is fully on schedule to help the team for the start of the season in September.