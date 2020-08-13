Texas Tech Football to Play Home Games in Front of 25 Percent Stadium Capacity

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Texas Tech director of athletics Kirby Hocutt unveiled plans Thursday to allow for Jones AT&T Stadium to seat around 25 percent of its usual capacity for football games.

"This will allow for added physical distancing of fans and students in each section," Hocutt said. "Due to the limited capacity, tickets will be offered via three-game mini-plans in select sections as well as on a single-game basis. This will allow us to accommodate as many fans as possible throughout the season. Club and suite areas will remain as a season ticket."

Texas Tech averaged 53,418 fans over its six home games in 2019, though the venue has an official capacity of 60,454. That would presumably mean around 15,000 fans could watch the Red Raiders live in Lubbock this season.

Twenty-five percent is the same figure Oklahoma and Baylor are using for their home games. Iowa State set 50 percent as its upper limit in May.

Some will argue that the idea of welcoming fans to football games is a tad optimistic given what has transpired this week.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday it was postponing its fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hours later, the Pac-12 postponed all sports through the end of the calendar year.

The Big 12, on the other hand, indicated it still plans to play football in the fall and announced the schedules for each of its 10 schools.

Texas Tech is slated to open the year at home against Texas on Sept. 26.