Predicting 8 Possible Members for WWE's Newest Retribution Faction

Credit: WWE.com

Retribution has arrived in WWE, and as of now, nothing is for certain as to who could be involved with the group responsible for the recent chaos caused on SmackDown and Raw.

The anarchist stable debuted on the August 3 edition of Raw when its masked members were shown setting a generator on fire outside of the Performance Center. They stepped it up on SmackDown when they annihilated everyone and everything in sight at the end of the evening, including cutting the ring ropes with a chainsaw.

Although they didn't do as much damage on Monday's Raw, speculation has been running rampant among fans all week regarding who could be behind the chaos. It's worth noting that whoever is under the masks at the moment may not ultimately be a part of it, meaning their physical attributes aren't much to go off of.

That said, there are a handful of wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown and NXT who would have good reason to rebel against the company. A lack of television time, creative direction or a simple desire to wreak havoc could all be factors for why certain competitors would want to join Retribution's ranks.

It's entirely possible WWE drops the angle before it can be properly paid off (see: The Hacker), but for the sake of consistency, it should be given a chance to play itself out even if ratings don't drastically improve with them around.

From Superstars who haven't been seen in some time to those who have something to prove, these eight talents have the best chance of being revealed as members of Retribution.