Big Sky, WAC, WCC All Postpone Fall Seasons Until Spring 2021 amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

A bag of footballs are shown during warmups before the start of an NCAA College football game between Miami and Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami defeated Georgia Tech 25-24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Big Sky, Western Athletic Conference and West Coast Conference are the latest conferences to postpone all fall sports, including football for the Big Sky and WAC, until at least the spring.

WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a statement the conference has suspended "all fall championship and non-championship athletics competition through the end of the calendar year."

The Big Sky announced it intends to play fall sports in the spring. 

A statement from the WCC presidents' council, athletic directors and commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the conference will "explore various models" in an attempt to hold fall sports during the spring semester. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

