Big Sky, WAC, WCC All Postpone Fall Seasons Until Spring 2021 amid COVID-19

The Big Sky, Western Athletic Conference and West Coast Conference are the latest conferences to postpone all fall sports, including football for the Big Sky and WAC, until at least the spring.

WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a statement the conference has suspended "all fall championship and non-championship athletics competition through the end of the calendar year."

The Big Sky announced it intends to play fall sports in the spring.

A statement from the WCC presidents' council, athletic directors and commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the conference will "explore various models" in an attempt to hold fall sports during the spring semester.

