Cardinals' Kyler Murray Thinks Hopkins, Fitzgerald, Kirk Can All Have 1K Yards

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is planning to spread the wealth in 2020.

The second-year star told reporters Thursday he thinks wideouts Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk can all hit 1,000-plus yards receiving this year.

"I definitely think that's possible," Murray said.

The feat has been done before, and Fitzgerald was part of the most recent trio. The 11-time Pro Bowler had 96 receptions for 1,431 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2008, and teammates Anquan Boldin (1,038) and Steve Breaston (1,006) also eclipsed the 1,000-yard threshold.

Murray threw for 3,722 yards as a rookie, a total that doesn't look as impressive as it used to. It was the seventh-most passing yards by a first-year passer in NFL history, though, per Pro Football Reference.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield showed in his sophomore campaign in 2019 that quarterbacks don't always follow a linear arc in their development. Still, Murray should be better in 2020 thanks to the experience he gained from his first 16 starts.

The 23-year-old also has one of the league's best wideouts at his disposal after Arizona acquired Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

Murray's goal is a lofty one.

Hopkins has notched 1,000 yards in five of his seven seasons, but Kirk and Fitzgerald are bigger variables. Kirk posted 590 yards in 2018 and 709 yards in 2019, while Fitzgerald turns 37 this month and hasn't recorded a 1,000-yard season since 2017. Jerry Rice is the only player to post a 1,000-yard receiving season after turning 37.