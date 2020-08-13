Blake Griffin on Pistons' Rebuild: 'I'm Here to Do Whatever They Ask of Me'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

As the Detroit Pistons embark on a full-scale roster rebuild, Blake Griffin is ready to play a role in the franchise's future.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Griffin said he looks "for the team to be competitive," but he's told the coaching staff and front office, "I'm here to do whatever they ask of me."

The Pistons will rely heavily on Griffin next season, but the six-time All-Star has to prove he can stay healthy, as he'll be coming off an injury-plagued 2019-20 campaign.

After sitting out the first 10 games following knee surgery in April 2019, Griffin appeared in 18 of the next 23 games for Detroit. He had an arthroscopic knee debridement on that same knee Jan. 7 and missed the rest of the season.

Detroit's acquisition of Griffin in January 2018 did help the franchise make the postseason last year for just the second time since 2008-09, but the Milwaukee Bucks swept them in the first round. Their .303 winning percentage this season was the sixth-worst in franchise history.

Griffin struggled to regain his form in the 18 games he played. The 31-year-old set career lows with 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest and a 35.2 shooting percentage. He is owed $36.6 million next season and has a $38.96 million player option for 2021-22, per Spotrac.