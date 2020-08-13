FSU WRs Say They Were Lied to by School About COVID-19 Testing, Protocols

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Three Florida State wide receivers, including Tamorrion Terry, are speaking out about the school's handling of coronavirus testing and protocols.

Per ESPN's David M. Hale, D.J. Matthews deleted a tweet from Wednesday night saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Matthews posted a vague tweet about "all the lies" on Thursday morning, which Terry quote-tweeted with the facepalm emoji:

Warren Thompson published an open letter on Twitter, noting there have been "lies from our leaders" that have put his "overall well-being in jeopardy" and accused the school of not responding to his concerns:

Per Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat, a Florida State spokesperson declined to comment on the situation.

In addition to the Florida State receivers, Terry's mother, Cindy Rewis, also tweeted a message and tagged Florida State's football account and head coach Mike Norvell:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with Norvell, as well as Florida State president John Thrasher, athletic director David Coburn and players Keyshawn Helton and Josh Kaindoh on Tuesday to discuss playing football this fall in the wake of the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their fall sports schedules.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"This is like a family," DeSantis told reporters. "The people that you play with, the coaches, the trainers, the administrators, they're looking out for these kids. They want everybody to be safe, not just with respect to coronavirus, but all kinds of health issues that come up in an athletic season. So this is the safest place to be."

Florida State has confirmed to McGahee that at least one Seminoles football player tested positive for COVID-19 during initial testing of players and staff in May as part of preparations for voluntary workouts in June. The school declined to offer any specific details, citing HIPAA regulations.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are the remaining Power Five conferences still planning to play football in the fall, though they have pivoted to conference-only schedules.

Florida State's first scheduled game is on Sept. 12 against Georgia Tech.