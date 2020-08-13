Report: Brandon Ingram Seen as a 'Maximum-Level Player'; Pels Plan to Re-Sign SF

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Brandon Ingram picked an opportune time to have the best season of his career as he prepares to hit restricted free agency.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ingram is viewed around the league as a "maximum-level player," and the New Orleans Pelicans plan to re-sign him this offseason.

It's been expected for some time that Ingram would receive lucrative offers this offseason.

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported in January that Ingram will get "max money in offer sheets" from teams as a restricted free agent, and the Pelicans will have the right to match any offer.

It's unclear what a max contract will be worth, as Charania noted teams and agents are still awaiting the NBA's updated salary-cap estimates. It doesn't sound like that will impact New Orleans' plan to bring back Ingram.

Per Spotrac, he is eligible for a $9.48 million qualifying offer from the Pelicans this offseason.

Even though the Pelicans have had a frustrating 2-5 run since the season restarted July 30 and will miss the postseason, Ingram established himself as a foundational player in 2019-20.

He was one of the key pieces the Pelicans acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade last year. The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.8 points. 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games. He is shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.