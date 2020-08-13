Michael Jordan's 1996 Mercedes S600 Lorinser Car Could Sell for $100K at Auction

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2020

FILE - In this June 9, 1996 file photo Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan stands during a break at the end of an NBA Basketball game against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle. A Bismarck, N.D., man who used to own McDonald's restaurants is about $10,000 richer after selling a 20-year-old container of McJordan barbecue sauce Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, to a buyer in Chicago. The sauce was used on McJordan Burgers, named for basketball icon in limited markets for a short time in the 1990s, when Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

A 1996 Mercedes Benz S600 Lorinser formerly owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan is expected to go for roughly $100,000 at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Jordan sold the car years ago, but it was recently acquired by the Beverly Hills Car Club. The BHCC listed the car on eBay with a starting bid of $23 as an homage to MJ, but it believes the vehicle will be sold for a sum close to $100,000 in the end.

The navy blue car, which has 157,000 miles on it, was featured on ESPN's The Last Dance docuseries earlier this summer as well, and that only stands to increase its value on the open market.

Jordan memorabilia has always been a hot seller because of his status as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but there has been renewed interest in His Airness after The Last Dance, which chronicled his final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The six-time NBA champion also won six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA MVP awards and 10 scoring titles, all during his 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

He is a cultural icon not only for what he accomplished on the court but also for his success off it, including his highly sought after Jordan Brand sneakers and apparel.

Jordan has managed to captivate multiple generations of basketball fans, meaning there is a wide potential base of bidders for his Mercedes.

