Donald Trump Talked to Trevor Lawrence About 2020 CFB Season

President Donald Trump spoke with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence about the 2020 college football season, which sits on the brink after numerous conferences announced that they will be canceling or postponing their campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days.

Per Matt Connolly of The State, Trump told reporters Wednesday that he spoke with Lawrence the day before. He also said that he talked with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

"I spoke to some of the great football players, college players, Trevor and a lot of great players called," Trump said.

"Coach called, Coach O. A lot of fantastic people I got to speak to. Athletes, leaders, they want to play football. Let them play. Let them play."

A Clemson spokesperson told Connolly the following regarding the call's logistics with Lawrence: "According to Trevor, White House staff initiated conversation and provided him a number to call the President."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday that Lawrence had not revealed any details of the call to him.

Trump has been vocal about his desire to see college football played this year, including quote-tweeting Lawrence, who has been active in trying to keep the campaign alive.

Lawrence and others have championed the #WeWantToPlay movement, whose objective is to play the 2020 college football season under "universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols" and "ultimately create a college football players association" to help open a line of communication between players and officials, among other demands.

Among the Power Five conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already decided to postpone their fall sports seasons. The Mountain West Conference, the Mid-American Conference and a pair of independents (UMass and UConn) have also postponed their seasons.

The Big 12 will attempt to move ahead with fall sports, while the SEC and ACC have not adjusted their plans to do the same, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

League play is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 for the Big 12 and SEC. Most ACC teams will start their slate Sept. 12.