Jimmy Butler on Chris Paul Altercation: Mess with My Guys, 'Gotta Deal with Me'

Mess with one of Jimmy Butler's teammates and he'll truck-stick you.

Chris Paul found that out the hard way Wednesday night, and Butler apparently regrets nothing.

"You're not gonna throw the ball at my teammate like that. So yeah, I'll get a turnover. I'll get an offensive foul. ... You mess with one of my guys, especially one of my shooters, then you gotta deal with me and everybody else," Butler told reporters after the Miami Heat's 116-115 loss to the Oklahoma Thunder.

The exchange happened late in the second quarter with Butler coming to the defense of Duncan Robinson after Paul had some words with the Miami sharpshooter and threw the ball off him after stealing an inbounds pass. Butler got CP3 on a switch during the Heat's ensuing possession and proceeded to barrel him over shoulder and elbow first, purposefully taking the offensive foul.

The whole situation died down after the little back-and-forth, and it appeared CP3 appreciated Butler coming to the defense of his teammate.

Butler and Paul are two of the NBA's most competitive irritants, so it's only natural they would butt heads when they share the floor. They're also both good at respecting an opposing competitor when their fire is matched, so this is a begrudging-respect situation that shouldn't fester.

That said, Butler is clearly sending a message for any Eastern Conference foes who might think it's OK to mess with any of his shooters.