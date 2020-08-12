Former Pro Bowl DB Dwight Hicks Says Dr. Robert Anderson Abused Him at Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former NFL safety Dwight Hicks said Dr. Robert Anderson sexually abused him while he was at the University of Michigan in the 1970s.

"What happened to me in that room with Dr. Anderson, I have no words for," Hicks said Wednesday, per Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press.

Hicks played at Michigan from 1974 to 1978 before playing eight years in the NFL. The university acknowledged Anderson abused young men during his time as the school's team doctor. The number of victims is unknown, but several former athletes have filed lawsuits against the school.

Anderson worked at Michigan from 1968 to 2003 and died in 2008.

"Something needs to be done desperately," Hicks said. "I still love the University of Michigan and I hope the University of Michigan understands and acknowledges what happened to so many of us. And I would hope they would recognize the trauma that was bestowed on us. But there can always be a reconciliation. And I hope the University of Michigan will mean and stand for, 'Hail to the Victors,' the leaders and best."

One lawsuit says legendary coach Bo Schembechler was made aware of Anderson's abuse in 1982. Hicks did not corroborate that claim.