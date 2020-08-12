Nike Announces 1st-Ever 'Mamba Week,' $1M Donation in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Nike announced it will launch "Mamba Week" in honor of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant beginning Sunday, Aug. 23, consisting of a "week full of programing and retail launches celebrating Bryant's enduring legacy."

Nike will honor Bryant's memory in three parts: by making a $1 million donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, furthering Bryant's message through the Mamba League and offering a line of Bryant-related products, including his Lakers jersey and Protro shoes.

Bryant, his second-eldest daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash en route to an AAU basketball tournament on Sunday, January 26.

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, whose name was altered in February to honor Gianna, "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s legacy through charitable endeavors in sports," per the nonprofit's Instagram.

Per Nike, the Mamba League "strives to enroll an equal number of girls and boys and engage female coaches and "is focused on giving kids a place to learn basketball fundamentals and be inspired by the game."

B/R Kicks dropped images of the Protro shoes set to be released:

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played 20 seasons for the Lakers from 1996-2016, making 18 All-Star Games, winning two scoring titles and earning 15 All-NBA nods.