Browns Rumors: Ronald Leary Visiting, CLE Eyeing Contract for Ex-Broncos Guard

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Denver Broncos offensive guard Ronald Leary (65) grimaces after being injured against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly bringing free-agent guard Ronald Leary in for a workout as they look for offensive line depth.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Browns plan to sign Leary if his workout goes well.

He spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos, starting 29 games at both guard spots. A 2012 undrafted free agent, Leary played his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Leary struggled for most of 2019, receiving a middling 58.4 grade from Pro Football Focus

The Browns will bank on Leary getting back to form now that he's two years removed from a ruptured Achilles that cost him 10 games in 2018. 

Wyatt Teller is currently expected to start at right guard in Cleveland, with Joel Bitonio on the left side. Teller's job is far less secure than Bitonio's, who is locked in as a starter barring injury. 

