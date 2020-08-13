Who Is the Best Choice to Win WWE's Triple Brand Battle Royal Title Match?

0 of 5

WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley has ruled over the blue brand's women's division for over 300 days. During this record-setting reign, she has used underhanded tactics or received help from Sasha Banks to keep the title in tow.

This Friday, all her enemies have a chance to seek retribution as participants in the Triple Brand Battle Royal.

On last week's SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon announced that the match would determine Bayley's opponent for SummerSlam on Aug. 23. As such, women from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will fight for an opportunity to compete at one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year.

A win Friday could change the trajectory of someone's career. Even if they don't go on to defeat Bayley at The Biggest Party of the Summer, a strong performance against The Role Model could change their fortunes.

At the moment, many women who could use a different direction or a chance to prove themselves are on the roster. The SmackDown women's division has been in search of another compelling face since Becky Lynch was its champion. This is a good time for someone to make a name for themselves, but who should it be?

Here are five women who could use a win in the Triple Brand Battle Royal.