Bill Yeoman, CFB Hall of Famer and Former Houston Head Coach, Dies at Age 92

College Football Hall of Famer Bill Yeoman has died at the age of 92.

Per Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston, Bill Yeoman Jr. confirmed his father's death on Wednesday.

Before his coaching career began, Yeoman played college football at Texas A&M and Army from 1945-48.

Yeoman spent 25 years as head coach at the University of Houston from 1962-86. He is the school's all-time leader in games coached (276), wins (160), bowl game appearances (11) and bowl game wins (six).

Among the highlights of Yeoman's historic career was adopting the veer offense, more commonly known as the triple-option. Houston used that style of play to win four Southwest Conference championships and finish in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll three different times in 1973, 1976 and 1979.

Yeoman helped integrate college sports in Texas by becoming the state's first head football coach to give a Black player a scholarship when Warren McVea signed a letter of intent with the school in 1964.

McVea issued a statement about Yeoman, via Berman:

In 2001, Yeoman was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the University of Houston Hall of Honor three years earlier.