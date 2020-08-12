Jerry Jones Wants to Meet with Cowboys Players Before Deciding Plan for Anthem

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to meet with his players before the 2020 season begins to determine how they will approach potential protests during the national anthem. 

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Jones spoke about "the need for grace in these times" when discussing a potential anthem policy for his team. 

"Everyone understands where I stand with the flag, but everyone understands where I stand with backing my players," Jones added.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

