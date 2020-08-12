Jerry Jones Wants to Meet with Cowboys Players Before Deciding Plan for Anthem

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to meet with his players before the 2020 season begins to determine how they will approach potential protests during the national anthem.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Jones spoke about "the need for grace in these times" when discussing a potential anthem policy for his team.

"Everyone understands where I stand with the flag, but everyone understands where I stand with backing my players," Jones added.

