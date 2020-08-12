Pacers' T.J. Warren Won't Play vs. Rockets Because of Foot Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will be without T.J. Warren for their penultimate seeding game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The team said Warren is dealing with a sore right foot and will not play. Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner are considered questionable as well.

Warren has played a starring role for the Pacers since the NBA restarted the season in Orlando, Florida. He has averaged 31.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from beyond the arc over six games.

His standout performance came in Indiana's 127-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1 when he dropped 53 points.

The Pacers have already qualified for the playoffs but still have something to play for over their last two games. They're one game behind the fourth-place Miami Heat and one game ahead of the sixth-place Sixers.

Warren's absence on the wing presents head coach Nate McMillan with an obvious problem as Indiana looks to at least consolidate its position as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.