Aaron Rodgers Rips Idea of Calling Someone a 'F--king Idiot' over Disagreement

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Some players surely flourished and others most certainly floundered when the COVID-19 crisis forced teams to replace their regular offseason programs with virtual OTAs and videoconference. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes one issue in the United States is an unwillingness to listen.

Appearing on The Ringer's 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt show, Rodgers shot down the notion of dismissing someone because they have a different opinion (h/t Packers Wire's Zach Kruse; warning: contains vulgar language):

Rodgers has been willing to share his opinions on a variety of topics throughout his career, but he's also open about his thought process.

In the aftermath of Drew Brees' comments to Yahoo Finance about protesting during the national anthem being disrespectful to the American flag, Rodgers was one of many NFL players to criticize the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

"A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

Brees later issued an apology for his initial comments and promised to better educate himself on "real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform."

Rodgers is preparing for his 16th season with the Packers. He led the team to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game last year.

