Report: Rams' Sean McVay Was Approached to Join ESPN Monday Night Football Booth

ESPN reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to gauge his interest in leaving the sideline to become a Monday Night Football analyst.

Andrew Marchand of New York Post reported Wednesday a "conversation was had," but no agreement was reached. It's unclear what level of interest McVay conveyed.

ESPN is set to announce play-by-play man Steve Levy, with analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick, as the Monday Night Football booth for 2020, per journalist James Andrew Miller.

The network cycled through several other ideas before reaching that conclusion, though. Peyton Manning, Tony Romo, Philip Rivers and Al Michaels were among the outside options under discussion, according to Marchand.

McVay has drawn rave reviews for his ability to dissect and break down plays. He put his talent on display during the broadcast of a preseason game last year:

The 34-year-old Ohio native has found plenty of success since taking over as the Rams' head coach in 2017. He has led the team to a 33-15 regular-season record across the past three years. L.A. has qualified for the playoffs twice and reached Super Bowl LIII two years ago.

In July, McVay told Albert Breer on The MMQB NFL Podcast (via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire) that he hoped to stay with the franchise for the long haul but also hinted coaching might not be a lifelong career.

"That's a good question. Hopefully still with the Rams unless I've gotten myself so worked up that I wasn't feeling good enough to still coach," McVay said.

If he ultimately decides to get out of coaching, the ESPN interest will persist, per Marchand.

The Rams are scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 13 when they host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. They'll make two appearances on Monday Night Football this year: Week 7 against the Chicago Bears and Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.