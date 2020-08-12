Bucks' Giannis: Head-Butting Wizards' Moe Wagner Due to 'Buildup of Dirty Plays'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The basketball took a backseat Tuesday when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo head-butted Washington Wizards forward Moritz Wagner, and he revealed he simply reached a tipping point before doing so.

"I think it was just a whole buildup of dirty plays in my mind, guys tripping me, guys falling in front of my feet, holding me, hitting me," Antetokounmpo told reporters (around one-minute mark). "I have nothing against Wagner, it wasn't just him."

Milwaukee won the game 126-113 but only after its MVP candidate was ejected for head-butting Wagner in the second quarter. Wagner drew a charge, and Antetokounmpo head-butted him while the Bucks challenged the call.

Giannis also expressed regret for his actions and said he wished he didn't do it.

"This is nothing new," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Giannis has been dealing with this for a long time. He is the MVP. He normally is phenomenal and today was a slip-up. In some ways it could be one of the best things that happened today as a learning moment. We will all remember that we have to keep our cool—players and coaches."

Antetokounmpo finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes of action before the ejection.

It remains to be seen whether the NBA will punish the leading MVP candidate, but it could hold him out of Milwaukee's final seeding game Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

That game doesn't mean anything to the Bucks, who are locked into the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, but it has massive implications for the Western Conference playoff race. The Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs are all tied for the No. 9 seed and a half-game behind the eighth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

There will be a play-in tournament between whichever two teams finish in the Nos. 8 and 9 spots for the final postseason position.

On paper, a matchup with the East-leading Bucks appeared daunting for the Grizzlies, but no Giannis would surely make things easier. Milwaukee may also rest or limit its other regulars as well with the playoffs approaching.