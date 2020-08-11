Portland Timbers Win MLS Is Back Championship over Orlando City SC

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Portland Timbers are your MLS is Back Tournament champions.

Led by goals from Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic, the Timbers knocked off Orlando City 2-1 Tuesday evening to win the title. Mauricio Pereyra scored the lone goal for Orlando City.

While the MLS is Back Tournament was technically a preseason event, the win was nonetheless huge for Portland, clinching it a berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The event was also a resounding success after a rocky start that saw both the FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdraw because of a number of positive test results for COVID-19.

No games were canceled during the actual tournament, however, and the league didn't register a single positive test result in the past 32 days. The league's plan to gather all of the team's in a bubble environment, without fans in attendance for the tournament, worked quite well.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

