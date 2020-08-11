Pac-12 Players Release Statement After Conference Postpones Fall Football Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Some Pac-12 athletes released a statement Tuesday in the wake of the conference postponing the fall sports schedule, calling out the conference for "haphazardly trying to place the health of college athletes in jeopardy by having a season without safety mandates" and postponing the season "with no transparency and no communication with the college athletes impacted."

The players also called for the formation of a players' association and said the conference "was more concerned with stifling our ability to organize and in protecting the institution of exploiting college athletes than protecting our safety."

You can see the full statement below:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

