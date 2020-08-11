Video: Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football Team in Zoom Meeting

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

When you coach one of the winningest college football programs of all time, it can be a little tough to find an adequate motivational speaker.

Leave it to Alabama's Nick Saban to find a way.

The head coach of the Crimson Tide had arguably the greatest competitor in the history of sports join his team meeting: Michael Jordan.

Presumably, the meeting was meant to be kept private, but you can't blame defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis for sneaking a quick video for his Instagram story. It's not like Jordan makes himself the most accessible of athletes—or NBA owners, for that matter.

Whatever Jordan told the team will stay on that video call, but it's hard to believe there isn't a certain level of understanding between a program that's won five national titles since 2009 and the basketball legend who has six rings himself.