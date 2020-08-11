Yoel Romero Reportedly Withdraws from Aug. 22 UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 11, 2020

Yoel Romero fights Robert Whittaker in a middleweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 213, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Yoel Romero has dropped out of his Aug. 22 middleweight fight with Uriah Hall, per Alfredo Zullino of BJPenn.com.

Romero has an "undisclosed injury," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

The two fighters were scheduled to co-headline a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas alongside a bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz.

Per Raimondi, it is "unclear" whether Hall will stay on the card and fight another opponent at this time.

Romero, 43, is ranked as the No. 5 contender for the middleweight belt. Hall is listed at No. 9.

Romero has lost each of his last three fights and four of his past five. All of his defeats during that stretch have come via decision, and they were all against fighters higher than him in the middleweight rankings, including champion Israel Adesanya.

Romero's last fight came against Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title in Las Vegas on March 7. Adesanya won by unanimous decision. Romero is 13-5 with 11 knockouts.

Hall, 36, has won three of his last four fights and each of his past two, including a split-decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior in Sept. 2019 in his last bout. He has a 15-9 lifetime record with 11 knockouts.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    5 Questions We Hope Will Be Answered at UFC 252

    MMA logo
    MMA

    5 Questions We Hope Will Be Answered at UFC 252

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 174

    😤 Lewis delivers on his promise 😳 Dariush's wicked spinning backfist ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 174

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Viviane Araujo replaces Maryna Moroz against Montana De La Rosa at Sept. 5 UFC Fight Night

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Viviane Araujo replaces Maryna Moroz against Montana De La Rosa at Sept. 5 UFC Fight Night

    Farah Hannoun
    via MMA Junkie

    The Best KOs from Stars of ONE: No Surrender II

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Best KOs from Stars of ONE: No Surrender II

    Bear Frazer
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts