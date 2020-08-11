Yoel Romero Reportedly Withdraws from Aug. 22 UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

John Locher/Associated Press

Yoel Romero has dropped out of his Aug. 22 middleweight fight with Uriah Hall, per Alfredo Zullino of BJPenn.com.

Romero has an "undisclosed injury," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.



The two fighters were scheduled to co-headline a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas alongside a bantamweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz.

Per Raimondi, it is "unclear" whether Hall will stay on the card and fight another opponent at this time.

Romero, 43, is ranked as the No. 5 contender for the middleweight belt. Hall is listed at No. 9.

Romero has lost each of his last three fights and four of his past five. All of his defeats during that stretch have come via decision, and they were all against fighters higher than him in the middleweight rankings, including champion Israel Adesanya.

Romero's last fight came against Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title in Las Vegas on March 7. Adesanya won by unanimous decision. Romero is 13-5 with 11 knockouts.

Hall, 36, has won three of his last four fights and each of his past two, including a split-decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior in Sept. 2019 in his last bout. He has a 15-9 lifetime record with 11 knockouts.