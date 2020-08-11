Watch Suns Surprise Players with Heartfelt Video Introductions by Family Members

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

NBA players have been separated from their loved ones while in the bubble at Walt Disney World, but the Phoenix Suns gave their players a taste of home Tuesday.

The players' families provided videos to announce the starting lineup ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, much to the surprise of those on the court:

The excitement was obvious from everyone on the roster, even those not included in the video.

Several NBA stars from other teams also appreciated the gesture:

The Suns have been red-hot since the league's restart, winning each of their first six games to put themselves in playoff contention. They entered Tuesday only one game back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Even though a playoff appearance would extend their stay at Disney World, they clearly have plenty of support back home.