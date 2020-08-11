Warriors Rumors: GSW Believe Anthony Edwards Could Be a 'Face of the Franchise'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Regardless of where the Golden State Warriors pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Oct. 16, it appears their top target is Georgia Bulldogs guard Anthony Edwards.

"Golden State believes, per a league source, that Anthony Edwards is one of the few players available in this draft who can contribute immediately and develop into a face of the franchise within the next few seasons," Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Warriors finished with the worst record in the NBA this year at 15-50 and have a 14 percent chance of landing the first overall pick, per Tankathon.

Even without the No. 1 pick, the Warriors could still land Edwards in a year without a surefire top overall prospect.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Edwards as the No. 4 player in the class in his big board, behind LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes and Onyeka Okongwu. James Wiseman is also considered a potential option for the first overall pick.

Golden State reportedly believes in Edwards, however, following a freshman year that featured plenty of highlights but also inconsistent shooting.

The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points per game with some eye-popping athleticism:

He still wasn't able to lead the Bulldogs to much success, as the team finished 16-16. Edwards shot just 29.4 percent from three-point range and disappeared at times, including his six-point effort in 40 minutes against Ole Miss during his final game.

Considering the presence of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the expectations for Edwards won't be as high right away with the Warriors. He could develop slowly and potentially help carry Golden State down the line while extending the team's window of contention.