Kenny Omega, Bella Twins, Tyson Fury and More to Compete in UFC 4 Gaming Event

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

From left, Professional wrestler and pageant judge Nikki Bella and her twin sister, professional wrestler Brie Bella, arrive at the Miss USA 2013 pageant, Sunday, June 16, 2013, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

To celebrate the worldwide release of UFC 4 on Friday, EA Sports is hosting a UFC Virtual Card featuring celebrities and athletes facing off in the new game.

The virtual fights will be aired at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday and will feature Idris Elba, Tyson Fury, the Bella Twins, and UFC 4 cover star Jorge Masvidal, among others.

Here is a complete look at the matchups:

  • Ethan Payne vs. Spice Adams (#FightForFollowers)

  • Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella (#BellaBattle)

  • Lirik vs. Kenny Omega (#TheCleanerVsTheStreamer)

  • Hannibal Buress vs. Max Holloway (#PunchesVsPunchlines)

  • Jorge Masvidal vs. Action Bronson (#QueensVsMiami)

  • Idris Elba vs. Tyson Fury (#BattleofBritain)

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Dianna Russini will call the action.

Each of the fights will have a corresponding hashtag (listed above) for fans to follow along on social media.

UFC 4 releases on current-gen systems Aug. 14. It's expected to release on next-gen systems this holiday season. 

Related

    5 Questions We Hope Will Be Answered at UFC 252

    MMA logo
    MMA

    5 Questions We Hope Will Be Answered at UFC 252

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 174

    😤 Lewis delivers on his promise 😳 Dariush's wicked spinning backfist ➡️ We break down Saturday night's fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 174

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Romero Withdraws from UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Romero Withdraws from UFC Fight vs. Uriah Hall

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best KOs from Stars of ONE: No Surrender II

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Best KOs from Stars of ONE: No Surrender II

    Bear Frazer
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts