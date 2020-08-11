Kenny Omega, Bella Twins, Tyson Fury and More to Compete in UFC 4 Gaming Event

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

To celebrate the worldwide release of UFC 4 on Friday, EA Sports is hosting a UFC Virtual Card featuring celebrities and athletes facing off in the new game.

The virtual fights will be aired at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday and will feature Idris Elba, Tyson Fury, the Bella Twins, and UFC 4 cover star Jorge Masvidal, among others.

Here is a complete look at the matchups:

Ethan Payne vs. Spice Adams (#FightForFollowers)

Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella (#BellaBattle)

Lirik vs. Kenny Omega (#TheCleanerVsTheStreamer)

Hannibal Buress vs. Max Holloway (#PunchesVsPunchlines)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Action Bronson (#QueensVsMiami)

Idris Elba vs. Tyson Fury (#BattleofBritain)

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Dianna Russini will call the action.

Each of the fights will have a corresponding hashtag (listed above) for fans to follow along on social media.

UFC 4 releases on current-gen systems Aug. 14. It's expected to release on next-gen systems this holiday season.