Kenny Omega, Bella Twins, Tyson Fury and More to Compete in UFC 4 Gaming Event

Kenny Omega, Bella Twins, Tyson Fury and More to Compete in UFC 4 Gaming EventAugust 11, 2020
To celebrate the worldwide release of UFC 4 on Friday, EA Sports is hosting a UFC Virtual Card featuring celebrities and athletes facing off in the new game.
The virtual fights will be aired at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday and will feature Idris Elba, Tyson Fury, the Bella Twins, and UFC 4 cover star Jorge Masvidal, among others.
Here is a complete look at the matchups:
Ethan Payne vs. Spice Adams (#FightForFollowers)
Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella (#BellaBattle)
Lirik vs. Kenny Omega (#TheCleanerVsTheStreamer)
Hannibal Buress vs. Max Holloway (#PunchesVsPunchlines)
Jorge Masvidal vs. Action Bronson (#QueensVsMiami)
Idris Elba vs. Tyson Fury (#BattleofBritain)
ESPN’s Mike Greenberg and Dianna Russini will call the action.
Each of the fights will have a corresponding hashtag (listed above) for fans to follow along on social media.
UFC 4 releases on current-gen systems Aug. 14. It's expected to release on next-gen systems this holiday season.
