Report: Lakers Players Use Anthony Davis' Room for Special Events on NBA Campus

As a heads-up if you're reading this from inside the NBA's Walt Disney World Resort bubble, the party is apparently in Anthony Davis' room.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported how Los Angeles Lakers players have begun congregating in Davis' room for informal get-togethers. One example was when they watched the "Verzuz" rap battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX.

Apparently, it was more a pragmatic development than anything else.

"I'm one of the few who has a suite, and I'm the tech guy of the team who knows how to set up all the devices and connect them to the TV," Davis told Haynes. "LeBron [James] is a big Snoop Dogg fan and actually a big DMX fan, and so my room made sense. It started with that, and then we just kept it going from there."

Having one of the best rooms on the team can be both a blessing and a curse.

