Skip Bayless Says Damian Lillard Texted 'You Might Be the Most Phony MF on TV'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

In a question of who is the most phony MF on TV, Damian Lillard chooses Skip Bayless.

The Fox Sports personality revealed Lillard texted him, saying "you might be the most phony MF on TV" and calling him a "bozo" for Bayless' comments after Lillard missed two clutch free throws and a three-pointer in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I believe he still had to be in the locker room, I don't know if he had done his postgame media session or not, but I got a scathing text from Damian saying, 'You might be the most phony MF on TV.' I'm thinking, 'I'm phony how?' I wrote him back, and I said, 'No, I'm the most honest and objective,'" Bayless said Tuesday on Undisputed.

Bayless said he felt like Lillard believed the two had an "unwritten deal" because of a previous private conversation they had.

The inciting tweet was apparently Bayless' questioning of Lillard's superstar status:

Bayless said he responded with a "long, objective" text, saying he will "swallow" being called a "phony MF."

"He writes back that I'm a bozo and he said, 'Lose my damn number.' Dame, I didn't ask for your damn number. I had not, over the two months I had your number, used it one time," Bayless said.

Lillard made their private spat public Monday, tweeting that Bayless will never have his respect:

For his part, Bayless denies having discussed LeBron during their initial conversation.

Unfortunately, it's doubtful that Bayless and Lillard will ever go head-to-head in a debate. Lillard said "hell no" when asked if he would appear on Undisputed.