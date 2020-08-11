Frank Vogel Feels Really Confident in Lakers Group Ahead of 2020 NBA Playoffs

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have run into few obstacles this season on the way to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but they looked vulnerable during a three-game losing streak before Kyle Kuzma put them back on a winning track with his final-second three-pointer in Monday's 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Head coach Frank Vogel didn't seem too concerned about the recent struggles after the victory.

"I feel good," he said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. "I really am confident in this group."

Trudell noted Vogel said the Lakers were focused on establishing themselves offensively during their last two games. The coach also believes the defense will be back by playoff time just because it slipped some with the focus on the other end.

That offensive shift was much needed considering Los Angeles entered Monday's contest last in the league in offensive rating since the season restarted at Walt Disney World Resort, per NBA.com.

Kuzma (25 points), LeBron James (29 points and 12 assists) and Anthony Davis (27 points) helped change that, especially with the King facilitating and Davis taking over the game for stretches with his versatile skill set.

Davis was unstoppable around the rim and even drew defenders out to the perimeter at times before beating them off the dribble. Throw in James hitting Kuzma with a no-look pass and routinely finding open shooters whenever Denver collapsed on him, and the Purple and Gold looked every bit the part of offensive title contenders following a slump.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers may have been going through the motions some after already clinching the No. 1 seed as well, and Vogel clearly believes they can quickly turn things around with the playoffs approaching.