Video: Jimmy Butler Trolls T.J. Warren After Heat Beat Pacers

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had some fun following Monday's 114-92 win over T.J. Warren's Indiana Pacers.

Warren entered the highly anticipated contest on fire after dropping more than 30 points in four of his team's first five seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort, including a 53-point outburst against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Butler helped hold him to 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting Monday.

The five-time All-Star, who tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals Monday, was apparently in a dancing mood after the win:

The individual matchup between Warren and Butler took center stage, although there weren't nearly as many fireworks as the last time they met.

As the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted, Miami's win over Indiana on Jan. 8 saw one ejected and both eventually fined. Warren grabbed Butler's arm as the latter was driving to the basket, double-technicals were called, and then Warren taunted Butler on the next possession when the Heat star fouled him.

Warren was ejected, Butler blew him kisses, and Warren responded with an obscene gesture.

Perhaps there could be more drama to come as the Pacers and Heat face each other again Friday. They are also lined up to potentially play in the first round of the playoffs with Miami holding the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and Indiana nursing a half-game lead over the 76ers for the No. 5 seed.