Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: Big Ten Canceling CFB Would Be Catastrophic

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who was a star wide receiver at Ohio State, believes the Big Ten would be making a mistake if it canceled college football for the fall season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez spoke to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz about the matter:

"I learned more in that college football environment than I did in any classroom or in any other environment that I've ever been in, and I know that I'm not alone in that. So, to take that opportunity away from these kids, many of whom come from some of the most difficult backgrounds that this country has to offer, I think is catastrophic for them. ...

"The risk is obviously there. But I think that if you're in an environment where coaches want to coach, players want to play and parents of players want their kids to play that, at the very least, you need to create the option."

Dan Patrick reported on his radio show that the Big Ten and Pac-12 were planning to announce a postponement Tuesday, with the ACC and Big 12 still weighing the decision.

However, Cleveland.com's Nathan Baird reported Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson would be against cancelation if it were brought to a vote Monday.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day floated the idea their respective teams could leave the Big Ten temporarily in order to play this fall.

Penn State head coach James Franklin issued a statement asking administrators to continue taking time to fully examine the situation before making a final call:

Meanwhile, some players, including Buckeyes star Justin Fields, signaled their desire to play while listing a number of demands they'd like to see met before a season kicks off:

Sports leagues have shown the utility of setting up a dedicated bubble to stage games in terms of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. That would potentially open a Pandora's box for the NCAA and university administrators, though, since it could upend the amateurism model.

According to ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach, "at least five" athletes from the Big Ten and some athletes from other conferences have developed myocarditis, a heart condition that is believed to be linked to COVID-19.

The report underscored the health risk to athletes no matter what steps universities take to set up health and safety protocols.